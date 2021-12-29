ICC Rankings: R Ashwin Holds On to 2nd Spot as James Anderson Climbs 3 Places

India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, currently out of the South Africa Test series, is ranked fifth in the batters' ranking, while Test skipper Virat Kohli is holding on to his seventh position in the category.



Despite the disappointment of Ashes defeat, James Anderson has leapfrogged New Zealand's Neil Wagner, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood to climb to fifth in the bowling rankings.



Australian quick Mitchell Starc's impact in the Ashes has been rewarded with a move further up in the all-rounders' category where he has climbed one place to fifth.



James Anderson's stunning spell of 4/33 in the third Ashes Test helped him move three spots up to No.5 in the Test Bowling Rankings.



It was Anderson who drew first blood and dismissed Australia's David Warner on the stroke of stumps on Day 1 after England were bowled out for 185. The next day, he bowled a brilliant spell and was rewarded with the wicket of Steve Smith.



He later got the scalp of Marcus Harris, who looked well on course for a hundred, on 76. Anderson then broke a 34-run stand between Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, by getting the wicket of the Australian skipper and ensuring the hosts don't run away with a massive lead.