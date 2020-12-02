ICC Rankings: England Occupy Top Spot in T20Is, India at Third

The latest success means that the Eoin Morgan-led outfit have further extended their undefeated run in T20I series, which began in October 2018. England are ranked number one in ODIs and fourth in Tests.

India, on the other hand, are placed at the third spot in T20Is and will look to attain some rating points when they take on Australia in the three-match series beginning Friday. The Virat Kohli-led side are ranked second in ODIs and third in Tests.

In T20I rankings, India are followed by Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.