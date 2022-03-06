ICC ODI WC: Smriti, Sneh & Pooja Score Half Centuries as India Post 244/7 vs Pak

Earlier today, Mithali Raj became the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at six ICC Cricket World Cups.

In doing so, Mithali ensured the record enters a new decade -- former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad appeared in the first six Men's Cricket World Cups between 1975 and 1996 with Sachin Tendulkar beginning his World Cup career in 1992.

By the time Tendulkar's fairy-tale finish came in 2011, Mithali had already captained India at a World Cup after having made her tournament debut in 2000.

As skipper the records keep coming, the right-hander now equals Australian legend Belinda Clark by captaining at her fourth ICC Women's World Cup -- Clark's tenure spanning from 1993 to 2005, according to ICC.

Clark and Mithali stand as the only two players to have captained their country at more than two World Cups. But Mithali also eclipses her fellow batter as the span between first captaining her country and last doing so stretches to 17 years, the Australian's tenure as skipper came across 12.