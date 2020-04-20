ICC CEC Meet on Thursday: WTC Schedule, ODI League to be Discussed

The senior official, who has attended a number of ICC board meetings, made it clear that cancellation of another couple of Test series could heavily impact the WTC calendar.

"Look, we had to finish the league phase by March 2021 with final at Lord's in June, 2021. India are more secured as they don't have any cancelled series till now and their next Test series in Australia starts end of November," the official said.

"But England already have lost one against Sri Lanka. Also you don't know if West Indies and Pakistan can tour England this summer," he added.

Although everyone is tight-lipped, an option of extending the calendar for the WTC might be explored where teams get to complete their bilateral Test engagements.

Add to that, the 13-team ODI league with points system, where each team has to play eight bilateral 50-over series (three-match series).

The ODI league will continue till March, 2022. As per points table as on March, 2022, India as hosts (automatic qualification) and seven other teams will qualify directly to the World Cup.