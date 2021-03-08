ICC Announces Expansion of Women’s Events Post 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the expansion of women's events after the 2023 cycle. More teams will participate in the 50-over Women's World Cup and the Women's T20 World Cup from 2026.

According to the revised structure, the 2029 Women's World Cup will be expanded to 10 teams playing 48 matches from the present format of eight teams playing 31 matches. The present format will continue in the 2025 Women's World Cup.