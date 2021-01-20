I Look Good As Captain Because Everyone Contributed: Rahane

"I was emotional. I still don't know how it happened and how to describe this victory. But credit to each and every individual. Especially after the Adelaide, everyone contributed. It was not about me. It was all about the team. I look good because everyone contributed so I don't give importance to myself. It was all about the team. Everyone contributed. For us it was all about having that character on the field and having that fighting spirit on the field. That's what I always believe in," Rahane told reporters after the match.

"Attitude is really important, work ethics are really important. I would like to thank our support staff here who backed me a lot," he added.

"Right now, I am thinking about enjoying this victory. We are not thinking about the England series. Once we land in India we will think of the England series," added Rahane.

He also said that many of the players in the final Test, without much experience of Test cricket, have proved that you don't need to play 50 or 100 Tests to perform and win against top quality opposition.

India coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Rahane for the way he marshalled limited resources.