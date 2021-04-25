I Know 2022 World Cup is My Swansong: Mithali Raj

"I know we are in difficult times but it takes a lot out of me to keep working on my fitness. I am not getting any younger and I know the importance of fitness. It is important to be in a good emotional and mental set-up, knowing that there will be very few tours before the World Cup."

The Indian women’s team is scheduled to play England and Australia in two away bilateral series before the World Cup scheduled for March-April.

India Women are set to play at least two bilateral series - away in England and Australia - before the World Cup. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.

"Every tour (from now on) is important for me as a batter to know how I am going to get the team to regroup and build a side for the World Cup," Mithali said.

"Yeah, I am optimistic, looking at the manner in which the girls have been working with whatever facilities they have in these times and the enthusiasm they have been showing for an upcoming series."

Mithali also noted that fast bowling was a department India needed to work on. "We definitely need to look at a few players and prepare them for New Zealand," she said.

(with PTI inputs)