Tall Ishant Manages Stress On Joints Well to Reach 300-Wicket Mark

Despite an injury-prone career, Ishant Sharma managed to become only the third Indian pace bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to get to 300 wickets on Monday. Unless his 'sore body' relents, the tall fast bowler is likely to become only the second pace bowler behind Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches in the second series. The ongoing first Test is the 98th of his career.

On Monday, when he reached the milestone by dismissing Daniel Lawrence leg-before wicket with a delivery that came in, teammate R Ashwin paid tribute to his longevity and called him one of the most hard-working cricketers he has played with.

"Ishant has been one of the most hard-working cricketers that I have seen in that Indian team dressing room. He worked extremely hard for more than just one reason. Being that tall requires a lot of facets to be managed throughout the career that panned out for almost 14 years," said Ashwin of his teammate.