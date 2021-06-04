Hope We Play Many More Tests: Harmanpreet Kaur

India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur is excited over getting an opportunity to play Test match cricket after seven years.

"It is a great feeling. Playing a Test match is a dream. I want to play many Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue [doing] this. Playing in England with red ball is challenging and we all are very excited about this," Harmanpreet, who has represented India in two Tests, said in a video posted on bcci.tv