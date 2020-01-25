‘He is Not a Natural’: Shastri on Pant’s Wicketkeeping Abilities

India head coach Ravi Shastri has given his verdict on the young Indian keeper Rishabh pant saying that the youngster is not a natural when it comes to wicketkeeping and needs to work hard on that aspect of his game.

Pant has been under the scanner since he has replaced the 37-year-old veteran MS Dhoni after the 2019 world cup last year.

Fans expect the youngster to be as good as Dhoni and it’s pretty clear that he still has a long way to go.