‘He is Not a Natural’: Shastri on Pant’s Wicketkeeping Abilities
India head coach Ravi Shastri has given his verdict on the young Indian keeper Rishabh pant saying that the youngster is not a natural when it comes to wicketkeeping and needs to work hard on that aspect of his game.
Pant has been under the scanner since he has replaced the 37-year-old veteran MS Dhoni after the 2019 world cup last year.
Fans expect the youngster to be as good as Dhoni and it’s pretty clear that he still has a long way to go.
Head coach Ravi Shastri has always defended the youngster saying that he has that x-factor but still needs some time to settle into the Indian setup.
But Shastri, in an interview to The Hindu, said that the southpaw needs to work really hard on his wicketkeeping skills.
“He has to work really hard on his wicketkeeping,” Shastri told The Hindu during an interview.
The 57-year-old also talked about Pant’s aggressive batting style.
“I would not like to change his game for anything. We tell him to try and understand his game, be selective in shot-making, see what the team demands are, assess the state of the game, figure out a way of how he can play - by still being aggressive but by taking calculated risks," said Shastri.
"He has a reputation of being a devastating player, big hitter. That is what he has to get used to," he added.
"Every time he comes to bat, the crowd expects sixes off everything. This is where he has to manage his game properly,” Shastri said.
Pant, after loosing his place to Wriddhiman Saha in red-ball cricket, recently lost his place to KL Rahul in the limited over formats too.