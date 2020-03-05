Team India Have Firepower to Win Maiden Women’s T20 WC: Jhulan

Goswami also said the final at Melbourne on Sunday will be a great advertisement for the game as well as women's cricket in India.

"The final will be in Melbourne and it will be a spectacle. I am hoping it will be a full house. This will be a great advertisement for women's cricket all over the world. Indian cricket will grow also," said Goswami who is the only player in the world to take more than 200 wickets in women's one-day internationals.