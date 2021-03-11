Hardik Has Done Everything He Can in Preparation for T20s: Rohit 

He was with the Test team during the recent England series and Rohit feels that helped him get ready for his responsibilities in white-ball cricket.

"Of course he's been an integral part of the squad. He has been working on his bowling and batting, trying to sharpen those skillset. It's been good month and a half that he's been with the team in order to get ready for this limited-over series," Rohit said ahead of the first T20 on Friday.

"He's done pretty much everything so it seems that time has come for him to get ready and start doing what he does.

"He's worked hard for his bowling and batting in this last few weeks. I hope he's ready to do what the team expects from him."