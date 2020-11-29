2nd ODI: India Forced to Bowl Hardik Who Delivers With Wicket

The 27-year-old was filling up the overs of pace bowler Navdeep Saini who had proved very expensive, going for 55 runs in his six overs up until then. Saini ended up with figures of 0/70 in his seven overs.

Pandya conceded just five in his first over as he bowled slower bouncers that were hard to time for the batsmen. He then conceded just four in the next over, ensuring that there was some check to the proceedings.

The right-hander was taken off after the 38th over, having bowled just two overs, but skipper Virat Kohli was forced to bring him back after India conceded 38 in the next three overs.

Pandya responded with the wicket of Smith and ended with one for 24 in four overs.

Despite Pandya's effort, India conceded 389 runs in 50 overs, Australia's highest ODI total against India, bettering the 374 they scored in the first ODI.