Hard Work Paid Off for Siraj, Who Finally Barges into Test Side

2018 was a breakthrough one as earlier he had clicked, taking wickets by the bucketful in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Although a favourite to make the Test squad, he was rewarded with an ODI cap in January 2019. However, he failed to perform and was sent back to the domestic grind.

He struggled to put up performances in Indian Premier League (IPL) not just because he had little opportunity to bowl with the new ball but also because the shortest format doesn't suit him as well as the days' format does.

Siraj's RCB skipper Virat Kohli had said that the bowler had to face a lot of criticism last year and he has worked hard to make a comeback.

"Last year he had a tough year and a lot of people went quite hard at him. This time around he worked hard, he was really determined, and in practice as well, he was hitting the right areas, talking to the bowling coach," said Kohli after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).