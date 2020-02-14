Happy With What I Have Achieved in My Career: Ross Taylor

Experienced New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who is set to make history by becoming the first cricketer to play 100 games in all the three formats, is happy with what he has achieved so far in his career.

Taylor, who made his debut in 2006, has so far played 99 Tests, 231 ODIs and 100 T20Is. He will be playing his 100th Test in the first game of the two-match series beginning 21 February in Wellington.