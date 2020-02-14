Vihari, Pujara Rescue India After Openers Falter Against NZ XI

Hanuma Vihari's gutsy hundred and the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara's 92 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India on the first day of their warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

All the three designated openers - Mayank Agarwal (1), Prithvi Shaw (0) and Shubman Gill (0) - failed the seam and bounce test, falling cheaply.

With skipper Virat Kohli opting for an intense net session over the warm-up game, India managed only 263/9 with none apart from Vihari (101 retired) and Pujara able to score even 20 runs on a Seddon Park track that had liberal grass covering.

What would worry the Indian team management was failure of all the three openers.