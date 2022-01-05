Gutsy Dean Elgar Leads the Way as South Africa Keep India's Bowlers at Bay

Resuming from 82/2 on day two, Pujara continued his impressive run, hitting Jansen for two fours through on-side. On the other hand, Rahane slashed Jansen with a drive through mid-off followed by a beautiful uppercut over deep point.



South Africa were unable to find consistent lines and lengths, leaking runs as Rahane continued to smash Rabada for boundaries. They also missed a chance of Rahane at 43 when Markram at second slip and Petersen at gully went for the catch lobbing off the gloves. Markram made a late dive but the ball dropped in front of him.



Pujara reached his fifty in 62 balls while two overs later, Rahane brought up his half-century with back-to-back boundaries through point and gully off Duanne Olivier. After the first hour of play saw the partnership between Pujara and Rahane crossing the 100-run mark, South Africa bounced back in the second hour.



Rabada provided the first breakthrough, getting one to kick off from a length and Rahane edged to keeper Kyle Verreynne, breaking the partnership off 144 balls. Pujara survived an lbw appeal off Olivier but was trapped lbw by Rabada with a big inswinger hitting him flush on the pads. Pujara took the review but couldn't change the decision.



Rabada then dismissed Pant for a three-ball duck. After being beaten outside the off-stump, Rabada rattled Pant by hitting him on the gloves through a ball which bounced a bit. On the very next ball, Pant stepped out to slog but gave a feather edge behind to Verreynne.



Ravichandran Ashwin hit some boundaries but was caught down the leg side by Verreynne off Lungi Ngidi. Thakur got off the mark with a four off his second ball and post lunch, came out all guns blazing, hammering boundaries through cover and point off Jansen. Thakur continued to deal into boundaries, a top-edge on hook went over Verreynne for a six while the next two boundaries were lofted and pulled towards the on-side.



Thakur's scintillating knock ended when he pulled Jansen's short ball but picked out Keshav Maharaj at deep square leg. With some byes and no-balls, India's lead swelled past 200. Jansen then strangled Shami down leg for a duck. Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah took a four and six respectively off Rabada but in the next over, Ngidi took the latter out with a top-edge flying to Jansen at point.



With Siraj struggling due to a hamstring issue, Vihari farmed the strike and began to go for the kill. He made use of the short ball strategy to upper-cut over slip cordon, slap over mid-wicket with a forehand smash-like shot, hitting over extra cover and pulling over deep square leg.

Ngidi ended India's innings by ratting Siraj's off-stump, as 82 runs came off the last four partnerships, giving South Africa a target at a place where they have never chased anything above 220.



Brief scores: India 202 & 266 in 60.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53; Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43) against South Africa 229 and 118/2 in 40 overs (Dean Elgar 46 not out, Aiden Markram 31; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/14, Shardul Thakur 1/24), South Africa need 122 runs to win.

(With IANS Inputs)