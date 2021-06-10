Greg Chappell Taught India How to Chase and Win in ODIs: Raina

"We were all playing well at that point, but I remember him stressing a lot on breaking down run chases at batting meetings," he wrote.

Raina was among the players who Chappell seemed to have trusted. He, in fact, made his ODI debut on Chappell's first series as in-charge, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Although Raina failed to score in Dambulla, the left-hander went on to play 226 ODIs, scoring 5,615 runs at 35.31 and bagging 36 wickets with his spin.

Under Chappell, India won 17 ODIs on the trot -- from September 2, 2005, to 18 May 2006, while chasing with Rahul Dravid as captain.