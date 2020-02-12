Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of South Africa Tour With Elbow Injury
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the South Africa tour because of an elbow injury.
D'Arcy Short will replace Maxwell in both the T20I and ODI squads for the six-match South African campaign, reports cricket.com.au.
The 31-year-old will have surgery on the joint on Thursday in Melbourne. The Melbourne Stars captain had been carrying the injury for the back-end of the BBL season which his side finished as runners-up.
The operation and subsequent recovery is set to sideline Maxwell for six to eight weeks, which means he is likely to miss the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) too, which starts on 29 March.
Maxwell said the decision to stand down from the Proteas tour was difficult but was worried he would not be at his best for international cricket.
He further tweeted: "Shattered to be missing the South Africa tour. I wish all the lads the best of luck over there and I'll be watching from home."
"We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20- and 50-over formats after his break during the summer," Australia's National Selector Trevor Hohns said.
Australia will take on the Proteas in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs, starting 21 February in Johannesburg.
