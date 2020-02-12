Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of South Africa Tour With Elbow Injury

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the South Africa tour because of an elbow injury.

D'Arcy Short will replace Maxwell in both the T20I and ODI squads for the six-match South African campaign, reports cricket.com.au.

The 31-year-old will have surgery on the joint on Thursday in Melbourne. The Melbourne Stars captain had been carrying the injury for the back-end of the BBL season which his side finished as runners-up.

The operation and subsequent recovery is set to sideline Maxwell for six to eight weeks, which means he is likely to miss the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) too, which starts on 29 March.