Gautam Gambhir Not Eligible For President’s Post: DDCA

The strife-torn Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) on Monday said that former India opener Gautam Gambhir, whose name was doing the rounds, will not be eligible to contest for president's post as per Lodha recommendations.

Talking about Gambhir's candidature for the post left vacant by Rajat Sharma's resignation, Tihara said: "He is welcome to serve Delhi cricket but he can be president only when he leaves MP's post."