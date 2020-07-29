Gambhir Explains Why This Aus Tour Will be Different for India

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the return of Steve Smith and David Warner will put forward a different challenge for Virat Kohli and his troops when the two teams lock horns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series are currently scheduled to be played at The Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

The last time India toured Down Under, they beat Australia 2-1 on their home soil for the first time ever in the history of the longest format. But according to Gambhir, the return of Smith and Warner will pose a different challenge for India this time around.