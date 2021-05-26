Freak Dressing Room Injury Rules Ben Foakes Out of NZ Test Series
Foakes sustained the injury after slipping on socks while walking in the dressing room at the Oval.
England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was on Wednesday ruled out of next month's Test series against New Zealand due to hamstring injury, forcing team management to call up wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and opener Haseeb Hameed.
Foakes sustained the injury on Sunday after slipping on socks while walking in the dressing room following Surrey's County Championship match against Middlesex at the Oval.
"Foakes, who was selected in the England men's squad earlier this month, was set to play his first Test in home conditions next month at Lord's, sustained the [torn left hamstring] injury on Sunday slipping in the dressing room after Surrey's County Championship fixture against Middlesex at the Kia Oval," said an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.
"He will now be assessed and work closely on his rehabilitation with the Surrey medical team and is expected to be out of action for at least three months," it said.
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has been called in as a replacement to the England squad. However, James Bracey, who was already a part of the squad, is expected to make it to the England XI as the 'keeper.
Hameed, who has been in impressive form during the ongoing county season, has scored 474 runs at an average of 52.66. He last played Test cricket in November 2016. His three Test caps came in India in 2016.
Haseeb Hameed will play for Nottinghamshire in this week's County Championship match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston starting on Thursday. He will join England team at its base in London on Sunday night.
Haseeb Hameed will play for Nottinghamshire in this week's County Championship match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston starting on Thursday. He will join England team at its base in London on Sunday night.
