Four-Day Test is The Way to Go Forward: Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lent his support to the idea of four-day Tests, saying it is the way to go forward.

"I have been saying that for a few years now that four-day Tests should be there. I believe at least for couple of years that's it is the way to go forward," Pathan, who announced his retirement from cricket recently, told IANS.

"We play four-day cricket in Ranji Trophy, we get results. So why not Test matches?” Pathan said.