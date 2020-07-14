Foundation For All Dhoni Did Was Laid by Ganguly, Feels Sangakkara

Dhoni helped India win the 2011 50-over World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup and also the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, becoming the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. Under Ganguly, the Indian team beat a team like Australia on the road and developed into a fearless unit with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra making a name for themselves.

"The biggest difference between Dada's captaincy and MS's captaincy is MS, the player for me. I think in that middle order, the ability to close games, win games, finish games in that calm that he brought to the people around him. I think for me, that is probably the biggest difference between the two heroes, is MS Dhoni," former South Africa captain Graeme Smith said.

"If Dada had an MS type player, his team was slightly more developed, I think you would have seen him win plenty more trophies. Dada was blessed to play or not blessed to play in an era where Australian cricket was at the forefront and dominating the world game as well which at the time the team had won the most during that period," he added.

"You can be judged on a lot of things but sometimes you have to leave something behind and I think in that sense, Dada did a lot to create a wonderful legacy for others to inherit and MS benefitted from that," added former Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara.

"Obviously, both these guys have taken Indian cricket forward, but just purely from an impact point of view, I can only talk about MS Dhoni because he was very serious about taking Indian cricket forward," said former India opener Gautam Gambhir.