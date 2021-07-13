Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Gives Nod for Biopic: Report

According to the report, the script is already in process and there have been multiple meetings with the BCCI President too. While Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly the favourite to play the role, a final decision is yet to be made.

But who will play the role of Ganguly? The actor is almost finalised; Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘hot choice’ to play the role of Dada.

Reports suggest that the film will capture the entire journey of Ganguly. From the iconic debut at Lords and to finally becoming the president of the BCCI.

Previously, other India captains who have had biopics are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin. Two more biopics underway are those of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami too.