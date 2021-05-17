For 91-Year-Old Active Cricketer Crowell, Age is Just a Number

"It (Veterans' Cricket Association) is for the people who gave up their cricketing career when they were in their 30s and they had an urge to want to keep fit, so they joined the veteran cricket," Crowell said about the veteran cricket circuit in New South Wales.

"I could be the oldest cricketer. I don't guarantee anything. But I haven't heard anyone playing competitive cricket in their 90's." Just for the record, 86-year-old Cecil Wright is another gentleman who drew curtains on his incredibly long cricketing voyage last year. He claims to have featured in a mind-boggling two million matches.



Crowell was 16 when he first took up the sport. "I was 16 when we first decided in our district at Winston there was shortage of fuel and we were 20 miles from the nearest town, we decided we would start our own team out in the bush," he said.

"We learnt our cricket the hard way but it hasn't done me any harm. The fact that I am still playing is because we didn't have real good fields and real good pitches to learn to play on. We had to adjust. We didn't have any flash mowers or slashers. We had to rely on the cattle or sheep to keep the grass down," he added.