India vs NZ 3rd T20I: Rampaging Rohit Brings up 50 off 23 Balls
India were off to a flying start in the third T2OI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January as openers Rohit Sharma brought up his 20th half-century in style as India reached 69/0 after six overs.
Rohit brought up his half century off 23 deliveries, his innings laced with five boundaries and three sixes. He found an able assistance in KL Rahul who was batting on 20 off 14 balls.
Virat Kohli & Co already hold a 2-0 lead in the series having won the first two games in contrasting fashion. While they scaled a mammoth 204-run target in the first game at Eden Park in Auckland, they restricted the Kiwis to a below-par 132/5 in the second T20I at the very venue on Sunday.
While India did not tinker with their winning combination, New Zealand brought in Scott Kuggeleijn replacing Blair Tickner. “We will bowl first. A new surface, hopefully, we will get something from it. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball,” Williamson said.
Kohli, too, said he would have preferred to bowl first.
“No changes once again, the boys did a good job with both bat and ball, no need to make any changes at all,” Kohli said.
In both the matches, India have been powered by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s strong show with the bat while the bowlers gained momentum in the second game after a dismal show in the first.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett
