India vs NZ 3rd T20I: Rampaging Rohit Brings up 50 off 23 Balls

India were off to a flying start in the third T2OI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January as openers Rohit Sharma brought up his 20th half-century in style as India reached 69/0 after six overs.

Rohit brought up his half century off 23 deliveries, his innings laced with five boundaries and three sixes. He found an able assistance in KL Rahul who was batting on 20 off 14 balls.