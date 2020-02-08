2nd ODI: India Ask New Zealand to Bat in Auckland

India won the toss and decided to bowl against hosts New Zealand in the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, 8 February. The Kiwis lead the the three-match series 1-0 after they chased down 348 in a spectacular fashion in Hamilton to register a 4-wicket win in the first encounter of the series.

Both teams made two changes to their side for the Auckland game. Team India brought in Navdeep Saini in place of Mohammed Shami while Chahal replaced Kuldeep in the playing XI.