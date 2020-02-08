2nd ODI: India Ask New Zealand to Bat in Auckland
India won the toss and decided to bowl against hosts New Zealand in the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, 8 February. The Kiwis lead the the three-match series 1-0 after they chased down 348 in a spectacular fashion in Hamilton to register a 4-wicket win in the first encounter of the series.
Both teams made two changes to their side for the Auckland game. Team India brought in Navdeep Saini in place of Mohammed Shami while Chahal replaced Kuldeep in the playing XI.
“Two changes for us - Mohammed Shami has been rested for the upcoming Tests, Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn’t played an ODI for a while, wanted to get him into the team,” said the India captain at the toss.
For New Zealand, Mark Chapman replaces Mitchell Santner, who has had a bad back and Kyle Jamieson makes his ODI debut.
After the embarrassing 5-0 loss in the five-match T20I series, New Zealand rode on a century from veteran Ross Taylor (109) to overhaul India’s total after Shreyas Iyer (103) brought up his maiden hundred for India.
Playing XI
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.
