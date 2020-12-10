Focus on Openers for India A in Day-Night Warm-up Tie vs Aus A

All eyes will be on the opening batsmen of both sides in the second warm-up between Australia A and the touring Indians that begins under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from Friday.

Though India skipper Virat Kohli is likely to sit out of the match, the three-day pink-ball match will be another opportunity for India's Test specialists to get into rhythm ahead of the series that begins on December 17.

It will be interesting to see if India field Mohammed Shami or Jasprit Bumrah, the duo being an unknown quantity to the majority of Australia's players, including Steve Smith, in the longer format.