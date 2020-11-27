‘Final Warning’ for Pakistan After 6 Positive COVID-19 Tests in NZ

"Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols. They have a zero-tolerance policy and they've given us a final warning. We understand that this is a difficult time for you, and you went through similar conditions in England," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khan as saying in a Whatsapp voice message to the players.

"It's not easy. But this is a matter of the nation's respect and credibility. Observe these 14 days and then you'll have the freedom to go to restaurants and roam about freely. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they'll send us home," he added.

On Thursday, NZC informed that it was reported to them that some of the members of the Pakistan side, which is currently in isolation at a facility in Christchurch, had "contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation".