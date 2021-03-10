Felt Like Going Into a War: Shubman Gill on Test Debut in MCG

Gill made his debut in the second Test in Melbourne from where India’s turnaround started after the thrashing in the Adelaide day-nighter. India eventually won the four-match series 2-1.

“As long as the fielding lasted, I was pretty normal. But when we finally batted, and I was taking a walk down from the dressing room to the pitch with the crowd cheering (backing the Aussies, nevertheless), it was an experience of a kind! It felt like going into a war!” he told his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ official website.