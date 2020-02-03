Fancied India Meet Pakistan in First Semi-Final of U-19 World Cup

Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash on Tuesday.

Both teams go into the semi-final unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarter-finals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.

Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.