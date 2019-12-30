Faf Du Plessis Not a Fan of ‘Big Three’ Super Series Move

South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis is not sold on the idea of a ‘Super Series of one-day games, involving the so-called ‘Big Three’ of India, Australia and England and has criticised the proposal.

"The last year or so you can see what's going on in terms of the big three countries," he said after South Africa beat England in Centurion by 107 runs on Sunday.

"There's a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It's probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can," he added.

Du Plessis also spoke about new Test nations not getting enough game time.