Eyeing T20 WC, Kohli Hints at Prasidh Krishna as Surprise Package

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday hinted that Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, could be a "surprise package" going into the T20 World Cup.

On a day when his lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned from a long injury layoff, Kohli spoke about the options at his disposal as India geared up for the mega event, to be held in Australia later this year.