Explained: Where’s BCCI’s COVID-Hit Domestic Cricket Season Headed

First-Class Contracts

Earlier in October 2019, days after taking charge as BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly had said that there will be first-class contracts.

However, the contracts remain a work in a progress and the BCCI are also contemplating a 'force majeure' clause if it decides to bring in a contract for all first-class cricketers, who are set to lose match fees as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put uncertainty around the 2020-21 first-class season, according to reports on 3 December.

The BCCI may eventually bring in a contract system together with the state associations for first-class cricketers, meaning it could be a joint effort. However, the contracts will most likely include a force majeure clause, that may make room for calamities like the coronavirus pandemic.

"Force majeure clause is always there. You cannot foresee contingencies. All those clauses are there and it all depends on how you do it. The baseline is to help cricketers get more money so they don't struggle in their lives, concentrate on cricket. In the present scenario, there is no cricket so it is difficult to pay," IANS quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Currently, in domestic cricket in India, players are paid according to the number of days of cricket they play.