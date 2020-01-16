Continued Experimentation At Number 4 Costing India

While Rahul played well on Wednesday -- his 127-run stand with Dhawan was one of the few positive points for India in the match -- Kohli failed to fire. He was dismissed on 16 by leg spinner Adam Zampa, who's been pretty successful against the Indian captain in previous ODIs.

His push to number four and the inclusion of Rahul meant that Kedar Jadhav could not find a place in the XI. Hence, Kohli's dismissal led to a woefully out of form Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja having to resurrect the floundering Indian innings against an Australian side who hardly put a foot wrong throughout the innings.

Continued experimentation with the number four position led to India breaking up one of their biggest strengths in recent years. Considering the fact that they did so against a side that have not lost a bilateral limited overs series since January 2019, it wasn't much of a surprise that the move backfired.