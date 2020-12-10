England to Tour India in February, Pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad 

The Indian cricket team’s next assignment, after the ongoing Australia tour, will see them host England in February and March next year for four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs, the BCCI announced on 10 December.

The series will start with the Test matches, the first being scheduled for 5 February. Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test from 24 February, the second ever in India after the first was played in Kolkata against Bangladesh.