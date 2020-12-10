England to Tour India in February, Pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test from 24 Feb, the second ever in India after the first was played in Kolkata.
The Indian cricket team’s next assignment, after the ongoing Australia tour, will see them host England in February and March next year for four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs, the BCCI announced on 10 December.
The series will start with the Test matches, the first being scheduled for 5 February. Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test from 24 February, the second ever in India after the first was played in Kolkata against Bangladesh.
The first two Tests will be played in Chennai and the final two in Ahmedabad. The T20 series will also be played in Ahmedabad while the teams will move to Pune for the ODI series.
England's Tests in India are going to be part of the ongoing World Test Championship and will be the last chance for both teams to qualify for the final of the championship to be held at Lord's.
In addition to England's tour of India early next year, India are also scheduled to tour England in August-September 2021 for five Tests, the itinerary of which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released last month.
The five Tests will be held at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, the Oval, and Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.
India and England last met in Tests on India's 2018 tour to England where India lost a five-match series 4-1.
England’s visit marks the return of international cricket on Indian soil. No international cricket has been played in India since March, 2020 when the series against South Africa was abruptly cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
After that, the IPL was also moved to the UAE prompting speculation of other international assignments of India also moving to the country.
