England to Call Bio-Bubble as ‘Team Environment’ for Positivity

Though the bio-bubble won't be as strict as the one last summer as restrictions are being lifted across the United Kingdom, the two teams will still be just limited to grounds and hotels during the Test series that begins on 2 June.

"Despite a two-month gap since the end of the India Test series -- and the likely absence of players who took part in the recent Indian Premier League and are currently in quarantine -- Chris Silverwood's coaching staff and the squad will still be urged to start referring to the 'team environment' instead of the 'bubble'," said a report in The Guardian newspaper.