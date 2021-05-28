England Likely to Begin NZ Tests With Anti-Discrimination Gesture

England players will mark the start of first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on June 2 most likely with a 'moment of unity' gesture to protest against discrimination although England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also given them permission to take a knee.

The 'moment of unity' gesture requires players to stand together quietly before start of the game.

"Like all of us, they feel very strongly about all discrimination," said Ashley Giles, director of cricket, ECB.