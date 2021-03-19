England Fined for Slow Over-Rate in 4th T20I Against India

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC added.

England, who went into the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead in the series, lost the match by eight runs. The decisive fifth T20I will be played on Sunday.