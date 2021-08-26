England Dominate Day 1 at Leeds: Bowl India Out For 78, Lead by 42 at Stumps

The sun had come out, removing the early juice as the home side's opening batsmen -- Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 not out) -- took England to 120 without loss at stumps. England lead India by 42 runs.

Virat Kohli had felt lucky at the start of the day, winning his first toss after losing eight in a row and he had no hesitation in opting to bat as openers K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma had shown enough skills and patience over the first two Tests in handling the new ball in English conditions.

But what unfolded was a horror show. Rahul (0) was dismissed in the first over, No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (1) was sent back when the total was 4, and skipper Kohli (7) was back in the hut with the scoreboard reading 21.