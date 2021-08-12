England Bowl First at Lord's; Ishant Sharma Replaces Injured Shardul Thakur
India have made only one change in the playing XI and England have made 3 changes.
England captain Joe Root has won the toss at Lord's and asked India and Virat Kohli to bat first.
England's veteran pacer James Anderson has passed a late fitness test and is part of the playing XI along with Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Haseeb Hameed are the three changes for the hosts. Zak Crawley, Stuart Broad and Dan Lawrence miss out.
India have made only one change with the injured. Shardul Thakur replaced by Ishant Sharma. The visitors have not picked R Ashwin for the second Test running and are playing with one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.
However, rain delayed the start of play after the teams had lined up for the anthems.
“We would've bowled first as well. But not too bad batting first as well, good opportunity to put a score. Ishant replaces Shardul, that's the only change. We announced 12 within the group and Ashwin definitely was part of that. But this makes the most sense for us as a team. Everyone wants to contribute, it's about getting into the game as a batsman. We just need to get the job done, whoever it is, that's our main focus. Especially with crowds back in, it's a pleasure to be here. An honour to play in front of crowds for what should be a cracker,” Kohli said at the toss.
The toss was delayed by a spell of rain and the series is tied currently at 0-0.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson
