England Pull Off Massive Comeback to Level ODI Series vs Australia

Electing to bat, England found themselves quickly in trouble, with their openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, returning to the dressing room within the first seven overs.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan fought back, but just as things looked to be back on track for the hosts, leg-spinner Adam Zampa was brought on and with his third ball, had Root caught at slip at 39.

The hosts then lost a flurry of wickets and found themselves wanting at 149/8. However, Tom Curran and Adil Rashid then mounted a fightback as they added 76 runs before Curran was dismissed for 37 with two balls left in the innings, while Rashid ended with an unbeaten 35* from only 26 deliveries as England ended their innings on 231/9 in their allotted 50 overs.