England Back Plans to Scrap Five-Day Tests to Ease Player Workload

The International Cricket Council has found a backer in England as the sport's apex body plans to scrap five-day Tests from 2023 to ease player workload in a crowded calendar.

The ICC could make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023 as part of the World Test Championship, primarily to free up the crowded calendar.

"We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport," an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying in 'Daily Telegraph'.

Tests have been played over five days through most of their 140-year history.