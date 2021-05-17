Elbow Niggle Rules England’s Jofra Archer Out of New Zealand Tests
Injuries in his bowling arm have kept Archer out of action since England’s T20I series in India in March.
England speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the two-Test home series against New Zealand next month after his right elbow injury resurfaced, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Sunday.
"England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand starting next month," the ECB informed.
"Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match." the ECB added.
Archer, 26, was forced out of action with hand and elbow issues since England's T20I series in India in March. He also missed the entirety of the Indian Premier League, which was truncated midway due to the COVID hike in India, and the initial stage of the County Championship.
Archer had to undergo surgery on his right hand recently owing to the fish tank mishap, and might have to go under the knife yet again to treat his long-standing elbow strain.
"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," the ECB statement read.
The first England-New Zealand Test is scheduled to commence on 2 June at Lord's, London.
