Why Easwaran Merits Selection as Standby in India’s WTC Squad

Easwaran had nothing but admiration for the work ethic of some of the senior Indian pros, having rubbed shoulders with them earlier this year.

“We had only heard about it. We got to know how Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara practice. They are very specific. They just do what they would be doing in the match. And when you actually see them do the same thing the next day, it feels great,’’ Easwaran told Sportstar.



The gritty opener feels that the UK assignment is a golden opportunity to learn from the best in the business and thereby, polish himself as a batsman, while also maintaining that he looks forward to doing well if presented with a chance.

“If I can improve as a player in that tour, that will be good. And if I get an opportunity, I will make the most of it,” Easwaran said confidently.