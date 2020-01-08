Dwayne Bravo Named Face of 10PL-World Cup of Tennis Ball Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been named the face of 10PL, which is a UAE-based tennis ball cricket tournament and a brainchild of UAE-based company Petromann.

Bravo will be the face of the tournament in the lead-up to its third edition, scheduled to be held from 8-13 March. The week-long tournament will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bravo will make an appearance on the final day of the tournament at Sharjah. Before that, he will attend the launch press conference of the tournament in February.