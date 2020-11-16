Dutch Cricketer Works as Food Delivery Executive to Make Ends Meet

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives of people irrespective of their professions, economic, social or religious status. Be it a government professional, an engineer, a businessman - the livelihood of each and every individual has been affected to a certain extent.

Cricket is also one such sport which has not stayed unaffected as it had to halt following the outbreak of novel coronavirus in March. While financially strong cricket playing countries like England, India, Australia have started cricketing activities and are making their way towards the new normal, associate nations such as the Netherlands, Afghanistan, Namibia, Nepal and others are still trying to come out of the pandemic in order to organise tournaments and look after their cricketers.