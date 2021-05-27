Driven by women, Barcelona votes for cricket ground.

The votes for cricket ground were possible due to a campaign led by a group of young women.

"All the people behind this project are girls. Training gives us a safe space to feel empowered as women and where we can freely develop our skills," the group wrote in the proposal.

"At the same time, our aim is to establish a Catalan women's cricket eleven," it added.

One of the girls said they took up cricket three years ago.

"It all began three years ago in secondary school when the gym teacher said: 'Right, we're going to start a cricket club out of school hours. Who's up for it?'" 20-year-old Hifsa Butt, the eldest of the group, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.