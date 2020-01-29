Didn’t Know What to Expect in Super Over: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he went into the Super Over slightly unsure as he had not batted in such a situation before.

However, he seemed completely in control of the proceedings and smashed consecutive sixes off the final two balls of the Super Over to give India their T20I maiden series win in New Zealand.

"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes)," Rohit said.